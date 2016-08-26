Pioneer DJ Announces XDJ-1000MK2 Multiplayer

Pioneer DJ is upgrading its popular USB-only multiplayer with the announcement of the XDJ-1000MK2.

Shipping next month, the new unit inherits a slew of features—including a 7-inch full-color high-resolution touch screen, enhanced track browsing, and FLAC and ALAC file support—from its big brother, the club-standard CDJ-2000NXS2.

Users can now filter tracks by BPM and key via the Track Filter feature, and a Matching option displays songs previously marked in rekordbox that go well with the one playing. Users also can now connect the DDJ-SP1 controller to utilize its Performance Pads for enhanced tactile control of Hot Cues and more.

Features making the transition from the original XDJ-1000 include the QWERTY touch screen keyboard, pre-loaded settings from rekordbox software, and more.

Watch the introduction video below and learn more here.