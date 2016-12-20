Pioneer DJ Announces Updated DDJ-SZ2 Serato DJ Controller

Pioneer DJ’s flagship Serato DJ controller has received a makeover in the form of the DDJ-SZ2.

The new DDJ-SZ2 is a four-channel controller that features key shift, key sync, pitch play, and Serato Flip, and mirrors a CDJ-style layout. The full list of key features courtesy of a Pioneer DJ press release is below.

KEY FEATURES OF THE DDJ-SZ2 Layout mirrors CDJ-style set-up Mix and scratch instinctively on the controller, which looks and feels similar to a full professional CDJ + DJM set-up. Big Jogs: Scratching feels natural on the big jog wheels taken from the CDJ-2000NXS2, and the illuminating On-Jog Display gives you information about the current playback status and position for more precise performances. Jog Feeling Adjust, also from the CDJ series, lets you customize the resistance and backspin time.

Additionally, each DDJ-SZ2 comes bundled with the latest version of Serato DJ as well as the Pitch ‘n Time DJ and Serato Flip expansion packs. The first 3,000 units shipped will also include a free Serato Video Expansion Pack.

The DDJ-SZ2 will be available in January 2017. For more information, go here.