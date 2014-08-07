Pioneer DJ Announces DDJ-SX2

Pioneer DJ has announced the Pioneer DDJ-SX2, the successor to its popular DDJ-SX controller.

The DDJ-SX2 is the industry’s first controller to feature DJs native manipulation of Serato’s recently announced Serato Flip expansion, with designated buttons controlling its Record, Start, and Slot functions. The SX2 also features new Performance Pads with multi-colored cue point LEDs designating which modes are in play and which cue points have preset cue points within Serato DJ.

The SX2 also features enhanced jog wheels, with low latency for optimal scratch response and an LED On-Jog display that shows the playback status of tracks. The SX2’s display gains illuminated cue point markers and an accurate countdown for greater scratch and reverse precision. The DDJ-SX2 has four inputs, allowing DJs to connect it to JD players and turntables to use as a four-channel stand-alone mixer.

The unit is Serato DJ DVS upgrade-ready, so DJ can buy the Serato DJ DVS Expansion Pack and scratch with CDJs/analogue turntables using Serato NoizeMap Control CDs/Vinyl. Additionally, two master outputs (XLR and RCA) and a booth output enable connections direct to professional PA equipment, and the two MIC inputs have been improved to eliminate distortion.

The first 10,000 units come bundled with free voucher codes for the Serato Flip and Serato Video expansion packs. Additional features are below.

Pioneer DDJ-SX2 Features Slip Mode Sound Colour Filters on every channel Crossfader curve adjust Needle Search Master level and channel level meters Controls Traktor Pro2 (DJs need to download and set up the TSI mapping file) MIDI compatible Professional build quality High quality audio circuitry

The Pioneer DDJ-SX2 will be available in September and will be on display at The DJ Expo in Atlantic City, NJ’s Trump Taj Mahal from August 11-14. For more information, go to PioneerDJ.com.