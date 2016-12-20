Peep The BPM Festival’s FULL Lineup & Win Tickets to Hector’s Vatos Locos Showcase

With just weeks until Playa Del Carmen lights up for the 10th anniversary edition of The BPM Festival, the full 460-plus artist lineup and party showcase schedule has been revealed.

Boasting 80 showcases and nearly 500 acts, The BPM Festival is going even larger than ever for its milestone. The new wave of acts adds some 350 artists to the already announced roster, with the final list including heavyweights like Jamie Jones, Gorgon City, Honey Dijon, and Carl Cox. You can peep the 2017 Lineup and Showcase Schedule at the bottom of this post, and passes are available here.

Heading down to the techno marathon? We’re hooking up a lucky reader with a pair of passes to catch festival regular Hector’s third annual Vatos Locos showcase at The Blue Parrot on Saturday, January 14. The BPM Fest stalwart is bringing friends Chad Andrew, David Gtronic, Hanfry Martinez, Javier Carballo, Mahony, Pinto, and more along for the daytime blowout, which runs from noon until 9 PM that evening.

Enter to win tickets and a copy of Hector’s X: 10 Years of The BPM Festival by using the PromoSimple widget below. You must pick up your prize at the venue. You can also purchase tickets to Vatos Locos here.