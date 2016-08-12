PC Music’s Danny L Harle Teams with Carly Rae Jepsen for Energetic ‘Super Natural’
After teasing the collaboration ahead of Miami Music Week earlier this year, PC Music member Danny L Harle has officially taken the wraps off “Super Natural,” his collaboration with buzzing pop princess Carly Rae Jepsen.
A saccharine jolt of Hi-NRG synths, bouncing bass, and undeniable euphoria, “Super Natural” is a stunning head rush of a track that’s instantly infectious. Jepsen’s characteristic warm vocals shine as always, vacillating between delicate whispering and joyous proclamations while underscored by massive rave and Happy Hardcore-inspired elements.
You can peep the track below.