Pan-Pot Conjures Big-Room Techno Magic on ‘Win Some’ EP for Nicole Moudaber’s MOOD

German techno twosome Pan-Pot is taking a quick break from running its Second State imprint its new Win Some two-tracker on Nicole Moudaber’s MOOD Records label.

The EP delivers a non-stop assault of big-room techno belters, ready for dilapidated underground clubs or packed warehouse situations. The title track leads the charge with thumping bass and a peak-hour mentality, slowly adding and removing sonic elements for a cavalcade of brilliant push-pull, rise-fall moments. The cleverly named B-Side “Lose Some” is a percussive tour de force, going a bit deeper than its counterpart with pulsing basslines and a sinister climax.

Grab the full Win Some EP via MOOD Records on Beatport.