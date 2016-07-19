Pacha NYC’s Eddie Dean Wins Bid for Verboten Nightclub

The vacant space formerly known as Verboten has a new owner, as Pacha NYC veteran Eddie Dean has secured the winning bid of $1.2 million for the purchase of the Brooklyn club’s lease.

The venue will reopen this fall under a new name, with a renewed vision that’s aims to honor the “creative ethos of Brooklyn and serve as an outpost for the global dance music scene.” The space will operate under the direction of both Dean and Director Andrew Inomata (who previously worked with Dean at Pacha NYC and RPM Presents). A press release cites a long-term vision to turn the space into a creative hub for musicians and artists, and the venue is anticipates to continue to host both live concerts and DJ shows of all genres featuring international talent.

“I started my nightlife career in Brooklyn so it’s only fitting that I return here now… We are excited to take over the North 11th space in this prime location and fully put our nightlife expertise into action.”

-Eddie Dean

The purchase of Verboten in US Bankruptcy Court yesterday comes on the heels of the Williamsburg venue’s closure earlier this year after a dramatic turn of events that included unpaid wages, wild allegations of sexual harassment, and implications of racist behavior.

More information as it develops.