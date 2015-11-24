Pacha New York to Close in January

After a decade of dancing until dawn, Pacha NY will close its doors for good next month.

The longstanding Hell’s Kitchen nightclub is in the midst of its tenth anniversary celebration, having been the home of the 24-plus marathon parties, the US explosion of EDM, and the regular host of legendary promoter Rob Fernandez’s parties.

Before the lights go down for the final time, the multiple ClubWorld Award-winning venue will celebrate its legacy with a series of farewell parties honoring its history and the artists who helped shape it. Throughout December, Pacha will present The Ten-Year Anniversary, a month-long celebration that includes parties soundtracked by Carnage, Dirty South, Markus Schulz, and a special performance from founding resident DJ Erick Morillo. On New Year’s Eve, Jonathan Peters will play a classics set as part of a 72-hour party.

Finally, the club will throw a series of closing parties in January featuring “the who’s who of dance music, from past to present.” More information will be announced in the coming weeks.

For now, head here for the official statement.