Output Celebrates 4th Anniversary with Seth Troxler & Laurent Garnier

Output is turning four this weekend, and Williamsburg’s favorite black box nightclub is celebrating the milestone with a packed weekend of big names.

The festivities kick off on Friday, January 27 with Seth Troxler and Phil Moffa taking over the club’s main room for a night of sweltering techno. Over in The Panther Room, Scissor & Thread’s Frank & Tony are bringing their dark house tunes alongside Willlie Graff and Output’s own Nicolas Matar.

The following night, the legendary Laurent Garnier is headed to the club for a very special extended set. The French DJ is known for his genre-defying journeys, and catching him play a long set is the key to getting the full experience. The Panther Room’s lineup is no slouch either this Saturday, with the heady vibes of DJ Three joined by Ray Zuniga and Orazio Rispo.

Cop tickets for the big weekend at OutputClub.com