Output Announces Lineups for The Roof’s Summer Parties

Williamsburg staple Output is gearing up for the warmer temperatures of New York’s summer months with the announcement of the first batch of lineups for its The Roof parties this summer.

This year’s opening weekend will take place from Friday May 12 to Sunday, May 14, with Thomas Jack, Dyed Soundorom, and Roy Ayers all confirmed to take to the decks.

This year’s festivities see the return of Friday Night Live, a weekly after-work shindig boasting performances from live electronic acts as the sun sets. Saturdays will once again feature a full day’s worth of music from 1-10 PM, while Sundays on The Roof will deliver a varied slate of talent each week.

Additionally, free weeknight parties—including Anti-Social on The Roof on Tuesdays, Most Below The Surface on select Wednesday, and more—are in the cards for the 2017 installment.

In addition to the music, The Roof will feature decorations from designer Pao Lopez, while Pretty Southern—a new venture from chef Sam Talbot—will serve up a fresh take on Southern staples on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Peep the lineups below.

Friday, May 12

5-10PM

Friday Night Live: Roy Ayers (live)/ Amp Fiddler (live)/ Monk-One

Saturday, May 13

1-10PM

Thomas Jack

Sunday, May 14

1-10PM

Resolute on The Roof | Dyed Soundorom/ Kalabrese & Rumpelorchester Band/ Lauren Ritter/ Maksim/ Connie/ Orazio/ O.Bee

Saturday, May 20

1-10PM

Tiki Disco | Eli Escobar/ Lloydski/ Andy Pry

Sunday, May 21

1-10PM

Sundays on The Roof | Acid Mondays/ D’Julz/ Nicolas Matar/ Willie Graff

Saturday, May 27

1-10PM

718 Sessions | Danny Krivit (Open to Close)

Sunday, May 28

1-10PM

Sundays on The Roof | Cassy/ Matthew Dekay/ Bilaliwood

Monday, May 29

2-10PM

Everyday Afrique

Wednesday, May 31

5-10PM

Most Below The Surface | The Scumfrog (Open to Close)

Sunday, June 4

1-10PM

Sundays on The Roof | Serge Devant/ Nico Stojan/ Öona Dahl

Saturday, June 10

1-10PM

Deep & Sexy: Alex Cruz & Special Guests

Thursday, June 1

5-10PM

Treasure Fingers/ Codes/ Devon James

Wednesday, June 21

5-10PM

Most Below The Surface | The Scumfrog (Open to Close)

Sunday, June 25

1-10PM

Kenny Glasgow/ Jade

Tuesday, July 4

1-10PM

Everyday Afrique

Sunday, July 9

1-10PM

Sundays on The Roof | Behrouz

Saturday, July 15

1-10PM

Tiki Disco | Eli Escobar/ Lloydski/ Andy Pry

Sunday, July 16

1-10PM

Sundays on The Roof | Innervisions: Schwarzmann LIVE (Âme & Henrik Schwarz)

Sunday, July 23

1-10PM

Sundays on The Roof | Visionquest: Shaun Reeves/ Ryan Crosson/ Lee Curtiss

Sunday, July 30

1-10PM

Sundays on The Roof | Young Marco/ András/ Solar

Saturday, August 5

1-10PM

KiNK (live)/ Terrence Parker & Merchaka

Saturday, August 12

1-10PM

Tiki Disco | Eli Escobar/ Lloydski/ Andy Pry

Sunday, August 13

1-10PM

Slush Drunk Love | Frank & Tony

Wednesday, August 23

5-10PM

Most Below The Surface | The Scumfrog (Open to Close)

Friday, August 25

5-10PM

Friday Night Live | Penguin Prison (live)/ Baile (live)

Sunday, September 3

1-10PM

Sundays on The Roof | Eddie Fowlkes/ Mike Huckaby/ Reggie Dokes

Monday, September 4

1-10PM

Everyday Afrique

Friday, September 8

5-10PM

Friday Night Live | Bedouin/ Satori (live)

Saturday, September 9

1-10PM

Tiki Disco | Eli Escobar/ Lloydski/ Andy Pry

Sunday, September 17

1-10PM

Lee Foss

Saturday, September 23

1-10PM

Deep & Sexy | Alex Cruz & Special Guests