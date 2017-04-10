Output Announces Lineups for The Roof’s Summer Parties
Williamsburg staple Output is gearing up for the warmer temperatures of New York’s summer months with the announcement of the first batch of lineups for its The Roof parties this summer.
This year’s opening weekend will take place from Friday May 12 to Sunday, May 14, with Thomas Jack, Dyed Soundorom, and Roy Ayers all confirmed to take to the decks.
This year’s festivities see the return of Friday Night Live, a weekly after-work shindig boasting performances from live electronic acts as the sun sets. Saturdays will once again feature a full day’s worth of music from 1-10 PM, while Sundays on The Roof will deliver a varied slate of talent each week.
Additionally, free weeknight parties—including Anti-Social on The Roof on Tuesdays, Most Below The Surface on select Wednesday, and more—are in the cards for the 2017 installment.
In addition to the music, The Roof will feature decorations from designer Pao Lopez, while Pretty Southern—a new venture from chef Sam Talbot—will serve up a fresh take on Southern staples on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.
Peep the lineups below.
Friday, May 12
5-10PM
Friday Night Live: Roy Ayers (live)/ Amp Fiddler (live)/ Monk-One
Saturday, May 13
1-10PM
Thomas Jack
Sunday, May 14
1-10PM
Resolute on The Roof | Dyed Soundorom/ Kalabrese & Rumpelorchester Band/ Lauren Ritter/ Maksim/ Connie/ Orazio/ O.Bee
Saturday, May 20
1-10PM
Tiki Disco | Eli Escobar/ Lloydski/ Andy Pry
Sunday, May 21
1-10PM
Sundays on The Roof | Acid Mondays/ D’Julz/ Nicolas Matar/ Willie Graff
Saturday, May 27
1-10PM
718 Sessions | Danny Krivit (Open to Close)
Sunday, May 28
1-10PM
Sundays on The Roof | Cassy/ Matthew Dekay/ Bilaliwood
Monday, May 29
2-10PM
Everyday Afrique
Wednesday, May 31
5-10PM
Most Below The Surface | The Scumfrog (Open to Close)
Sunday, June 4
1-10PM
Sundays on The Roof | Serge Devant/ Nico Stojan/ Öona Dahl
Saturday, June 10
1-10PM
Deep & Sexy: Alex Cruz & Special Guests
Thursday, June 1
5-10PM
Treasure Fingers/ Codes/ Devon James
Wednesday, June 21
5-10PM
Most Below The Surface | The Scumfrog (Open to Close)
Sunday, June 25
1-10PM
Kenny Glasgow/ Jade
Tuesday, July 4
1-10PM
Everyday Afrique
Sunday, July 9
1-10PM
Sundays on The Roof | Behrouz
Saturday, July 15
1-10PM
Tiki Disco | Eli Escobar/ Lloydski/ Andy Pry
Sunday, July 16
1-10PM
Sundays on The Roof | Innervisions: Schwarzmann LIVE (Âme & Henrik Schwarz)
Sunday, July 23
1-10PM
Sundays on The Roof | Visionquest: Shaun Reeves/ Ryan Crosson/ Lee Curtiss
Sunday, July 30
1-10PM
Sundays on The Roof | Young Marco/ András/ Solar
Saturday, August 5
1-10PM
KiNK (live)/ Terrence Parker & Merchaka
Saturday, August 12
1-10PM
Tiki Disco | Eli Escobar/ Lloydski/ Andy Pry
Sunday, August 13
1-10PM
Slush Drunk Love | Frank & Tony
Wednesday, August 23
5-10PM
Most Below The Surface | The Scumfrog (Open to Close)
Friday, August 25
5-10PM
Friday Night Live | Penguin Prison (live)/ Baile (live)
Sunday, September 3
1-10PM
Sundays on The Roof | Eddie Fowlkes/ Mike Huckaby/ Reggie Dokes
Monday, September 4
1-10PM
Everyday Afrique
Friday, September 8
5-10PM
Friday Night Live | Bedouin/ Satori (live)
Saturday, September 9
1-10PM
Tiki Disco | Eli Escobar/ Lloydski/ Andy Pry
Sunday, September 17
1-10PM
Lee Foss
Saturday, September 23
1-10PM
Deep & Sexy | Alex Cruz & Special Guests