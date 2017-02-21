NYC Giveaway: Win Tickets + Meet & Greet @ JAUZ’s Terminal 5 Show on March 3

JAUZ is currently neck-deep in his Off The Deep End tour, and the Los-Angeles-based DJ Times cover star is headed to New York’s Terminal 5 show on March 3 for what’s sure to be a jam-packed celebration of all things bass.

With sold-out dates in Las Vegas, San Francisco, and Denver in the can already, Sam Vogel is ready to take on the Big Apple with a night that promises to make Hell’s Kitchen rumble all night long. Vogel described the Off The Deep End concept in this month’s issue of DJ Times, calling it an opportunity to “[go] as far as [he] can” musically.

We’re celebrating JAUZ’s Manhattan takeover by giving fans a chance to meet JAUZ himself and catch the sure-to-be-sold-out show via a special giveaway. All you’ve got to do to lock in your chance to win is use the PromoSimple widget below by Wednesday, March 1 at 8 PM EST. You can also purchase tickets here.

Rules: Must be 18+ and reside in the US to enter. Non-transferrable. Winner must provide his/her own transportation to the venue.