NYC Giveaway: Win Passes to Sleepy & Boo’s Illusion @ Cielo This Weekend

New York favorites Sleepy & Boo are headed back to Cielo this Saturday for the latest installment of their ongoing Illusion residency, and we’re hooking up five readers with a pair of tickets to the gig.

The Basic founders are back from Ibiza for the season and are ringing in their return by celebrating Boo’s birthday, guaranteeing a raucous night of sleek house and cutting tech-house all night long. The America’s Best DJ favorites are bringing along rising NYC DJ/producer Alan Nieves for the ride this time, so Cielo is truly the place to be this Saturday evening.

You can win one of five pairs of all-night entry tickets by utilizing the PromoSimple widget below by Thursday, September 22 at 9 AM EST. You can purchase tickets at CieloClub.com