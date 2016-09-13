NYC Giveaway: Win a Pair of Tickets to MK’s Special Sugar Hill Disco Performance

House legend MK is headed down to Brooklyn this weekend for a very special performance at Sugar Hill Restaurant & Supper Club on Saturday, September 17, and we’re giving away a pair of tickets to the hot event.

Known equally for his 90s classics like “Burning” and “Always” and his chart-topping present-day hits like the Becky Hill collab “Piece of Me” and his remix of Storm Queen’s “Look Right Through,” Marc “MK” Kinchen has been an evergreen face in the clubland with his iconic house style. Fresh off a busy summer boasting gigs all across the world and with an artist album on the way, the Area10 label is guaranteed to bring the heat to Big Apple this Saturday.

This weekend’s performance at 808 is sure to be an intimate performance for the superclub and festival champion, offering fans a rare opportunity to catch the America’s Best DJ 2016 nominee in Sugar Hill Disco’s classic nightclub setting alongside Omar S, CamelPhat,Turtle Bugg. As with all events there, clubbers can grab a signature Sugar Hill Plate to satisfy their fried chicken cravings all night long.

