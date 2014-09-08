NYC Giveaway: VIP Package for Adam Beyer’s Drumcode Island

Summer’s on its last legs, but there’s still time to soak up some sun and some beats this weekend when Adam Beyer & RPM Presents transform New York City’s Governors Island into Drumcode Island on September 13.

Beyer will curate a Drumcode label showcase for the NYC crowd, with scheduled performances from Harvey McKay, Sam Paganini, and Bart Skills in addition to the headlining set from Beyer himself. With music set to kick off at 4 PM, techno heads will get a full eight hours of the untz untz untz served up by some of the genre’s most in-demand artists.

DJ Times readers are in luck, as we’re giving away a VIP package to the techno bonanza. One lucky entrant 18 or over will win a pair of VIP tickets to the event (with ferry transportation included), a Drumcode T-Shirt, and a set of Drumcode stickers.