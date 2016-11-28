NYC Giveaway: Tale of Us (Extended Set) @ Output – 12.2.2016

Grab your box of tissues, Brooklynites, as emotional techno dons Tale of Us are heading to Output for an extended set on December 2.

The Berlin-based pair will bring their emotive soundscapes to the Williamsburg club for a lengthy showing this Friday night, ensuring a packed dancefloor full of chin-stroking connoisseurs and all techno fans worth their salt. The Afterlife founders will take control of the main room, while Scissor & Thread’s Frank & Tony will rock the adjoining Panther Room as part of their Punch Drunk Love residency.

