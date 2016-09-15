NYC Giveaway: Planet E Showcase feat. Carl Craig + More @ Output

The Motor City is headed to Brooklyn this weekend, as Carl Craig is bringing a showcase of his Planet E label to Output on Saturday, September 17.

The Detroit techno legend will take over the club’s famed Funktion-One soundsystem with a very special live performance of his 2010 album Modular Pursuits—a rare treat not many clubbers get the opportunity to see. He’ll be joined in the main room that evening by Octave One (live) and Luke Hess, who will keep the analog techno booming all night long. Over in the cozy Panther Room, Kenny Larking, Recloose, and Jay Daniel will tear up the decks.

We’re hooking readers up with multiple pairs of tickets to this special night. All you have to do to enter to win a pair of tickets is use the PromoSimple widget below by Friday, September 16 at 3 PM EST. You can purchase tickets here.