NYC Giveaway: Maya Jane Coles Heads to Output on July 30

Wythe Avenue is going to feel a lot darker this Saturday evening, as Maya Jane Coles is headed to Output for a night of moody house vibes on July 30.

The British DJ/producer is bringing her sinister tech sounds to the Brooklyn nightclub for a must-see evening of underground debauchery. In addition to her killer DJ sets, Coles is top-notch producer, with key releases on K7, 20:20 Vision, Mobilee, and Heidi’s Jackathon as well as her LPs Comfort and Nocturnal Sunshine (under her alias of the same name). Capable of taking clubbers on a dip into the deep, dark netherealm of pulsing tech-house and trippy techno, Coles is sure to rock the house.

She’ll be joined in the main room by Jon Charnis and Guada FK, while Bespoke Musik will host an afterparty for their boat party that day featuring Nicola Cruz, Baez, Christian Volstad, and Bryant Jensen.

Enter to win a pair of tickets to the event by using the Promosimple Widget below by Friday, July 29 at 6 PM EST. Purchase tickets here.