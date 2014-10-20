NYC Giveaway: Marco Carola’s Music On @ Cipriani on October 31, 2014
Marco Carola is making his much-anticipated return to the US at New York City’s Cipriani Ballroom for a special Halloween edition of his Music On party series on Friday, October 31. For the event, Cipriani has partnered with global superclub—and host of Carola’s Music On Residency this summer—Amnesia Ibiza, guaranteeing attendees unparalleled music and service for the Halloween Ball. Vanjee and DJ V will provide support sets for the costume-required event.
DJ Times is giving away a pair of tickets to the event. Enter via the Punchtab widget below by Wednesday, October 29 at 2 PM EST for your chance to win. For tickets and more information, go here.
RULES: YOU MUST BE 21+ TO ENTER, AND BE ABLE TO PROVIDE YOUR OWN TRANSPORTATION TO CIPRIANI. TICKET PICK UP INFORMATION WILL BE SENT TO THE WINNER ON OCTOBER 29 VIA EMAIL. No purchase necessary. The voting period will begin at 6:00PM EST on October 20, 2014, and end at 2:00 PM EST on October 29, 2014. The winner will be notified later that day via email. The winners are allowed to bring ONE companion of their choice. Winners will be denied entry if they try to bring more than one companion. The contest/event is only open to those 21+ and in New York, NY at the time of the event. Winners must respond in a timely fashion via email to confirm their spot, otherwise their prize will be forfeited. DJ Times will not be held liable for any damage to personal property or injuries sustained while attending this event. While we will never spam you, entering via email gives DJ Times permission to add your email address to its email mailing lists, and to share your email address with any sponsorship partners of this event.