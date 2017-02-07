NYC Giveaway: Marco Carola Presents Music On @ Flash Factory – 2.11.2017

Ibiza don Marco Carola is bringing his revered Music On party to Flash Factory this Saturday for a night of roaring tech-house, and we’re hooking up a reader with a pair of tickets to the bash.

This Saturday’s event marks Carola’s debut performance at the Chelsea nightclub and promises to be packed to the gills with the city’s revelers for the special occasion. The Italian DJ is sure to bring the heat for the gig, which happens to coincide with New York Fashion Week, further ensuring this one is going to be one not to miss.

You can buy tickets here or enter to win a pair of passes from our friends at MeanRed using the PromoSimple widget below. Make sure to get your entries in before 4 PM EST on Friday, February 10!