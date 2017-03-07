NYC GIVEAWAY: Horse Meat Disco @ Output – 3.11.2017

Grab your dancing shoes and poppers, as Horse Meat Disco is back for its monthly Output soiree this weekend.

The disco-dropping quartet is headed back to the decks of Wythe’s black-box dance club for another night of deep disco classics and sweaty chests, with the dancefloor promising to be packed from open to close with some of Williamsburg’s favorite revelers. The spirit of the boys’ weekly Sunday night affair at The Eagle London is sure to be channeled in the main room that night (where the group will be joined on the decks by Christy Love and W. Jeremy), while The Panther Room will be inundated with dancefloor fire courtesy of Brooklyn’s own Kim Ann Foxman.

