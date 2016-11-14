NYC Giveaway: Horse Meat Disco & Honcho @ Output – 11.19.2016

Grab your glitter and some attitude, as the Horse Meat Disco gang is heading back to Output for the latest Brooklyn installment of its revered get-down.

At this point we sound like a broken record when it comes to spitting out platitudes telling you of the sheer greatness of Horse Meat Disco, but the boys never fail to deliver a good time. The British quartet is best known for their Sunday night residency at The Eagle in London, and its regular NYC installments are one of the city’s best party offerings. You can expect some deep disco cuts, evergreen favorites, and some sweaty, shirtless men, so pack accordingly.

We had a lot of fun at the second annual Honcho Summer Campout this past August. Probably a little too much fun, so the news that the Pittsburgh-based party crew will be heading up Output’s Panther Room this Saturday is one of the only things keeping us going this work week. Gallivanting down to Wythe Avenue from its home at Hot Mass, the Honcho crew—founded by Aaron Clark, Clark Price, George d’Adhemar—is one of best fits for the HMD crowd. Expect some sweltering techno; it’s going to be a long night. We’ve got our poppers at the ready.

