NYC Giveaway: Giorgio Moroder & Occupy The Disco @ Flash Factory – 1.27.2017

Italo Disco pioneer Giorgio Moroder is headed to Manhattan church of house Flash Factory on Friday, January 27, and we’re hooking up a lucky reader with a pair of tickets to the get-down.

The Italian producer is riding the wave of the release of his the euphoric piano stomper “Good For Me” featuring Karen Harding, and he’ll bring it and the rest of his storming classics to the Chelsea nightclub for a night of roaring divas and intergalactic synths.

Moroder will be joined by this Friday by queer DJ collective Occupy The Disco, and the trio is armed and ready to open the weekend ahead of their Sunday afternoon Paradisco tea dance at Le Bain.

Enter to win a pair of tickets to the event by using the PromoSimple widget by Thursday, January 26 at 10 PM EST. You can purchase remaining tickets here.