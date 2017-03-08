NYC Giveaway: Fiction Presents Something Happening Somewhere on 3.11.2017

NYC-based electronic collective Fiction is throwing its debut Bushwick warehouse party on Saturday, March 11, and we’re hooking up one lucky reader with some passes to the blowout.

The underground dance purveyors will be bringing Something Happening Somewhere to 23 Meadow Street’s Mona Liza, enlisting Nuno Dos Santos, Love Over Entropy (Live), and Baikal for a night of European-tinged deep house. In addition to the killer talent, Fiction will also bring 3D video projection mapping, dynamic lighting, and a KV2 soundsystem along for the ride.

Enter to win a pair of tickets below by Thursday, March 9 at 9 PM EST or purchase them here.