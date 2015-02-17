NYC GIVEAWAY: Cassy B2B Danny Howells @ Output – Feb. 21, 2015

Brooklyn club goers are in for a treat this Saturday, as Cassy and Danny Howells will join forces for a special B2B set at Output on February 21.

The Londoners will unite for the performance in the club’s main room, and both are sure to bring their A games to the discerning Brooklyn masses. The pair will be joined by Danny Fry in the main room, while JDH & Dave P will hold down the fort with Free Magic in the sleek Panther Room on the other side.

Want to head out the event? You’re in luck, as DJ Times is giving away a pair of tickets to the event. Enter via the PromoSimple widget below by 8 PM EST onThursday, February 19 for your chance to win. Tickets and more information are available at OutputClub.com.

RULES: YOU MUST BE 21+ TO ENTER, AND BE ABLE TO PROVIDE YOUR OWN TRANSPORTATION TO OUTPUT. TICKET PICK UP INFORMATION WILL BE SENT TO THE WINNER ON FEBRUARY 20 VIA EMAIL. No purchase necessary. The voting period will begin at 1:00PM EST on FEBRUARY 17, 2015, and ends at 8:00 PM EST on FEBRUARY 19, 2015. The winner will be notified that day via email. The winners are allowed to bring ONE companion of their choice. Winners will be denied entry if they try to bring more than one companion. Entrants must use their legal name on the contest entry form as listed on the ID being used to pick up tickets. The contest/event is only open to those 21+ and in New York, NY at the time of the event. Winners must respond in a timely fashion via email to confirm their spot, otherwise their prize will be forfeited. DJ Times will not be held liable for any damage to personal property or injuries sustained while attending this event. Prizes are non-transferrable. While we will never spam you, entering via email gives DJ Times permission to add your email address to its email mailing lists, and to share your email address with any sponsorship partners of this event.