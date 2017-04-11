NYC Giveaway: Bingo Players @ Marquee on April 14

Marquee NY will be hitting the big-room jackpot this Friday, as Bingo Players will be gracing the decks of the Chelsea megaclub on Friday, April 14 for a night to remember.

Fresh off the release of its latest single “Bust This” earlier this year via Bingo Players’ own Hysteria Records, Maarten Hoogstrate is ready to tear up the Manhattan club with progressive heaters through and through. Buy tickets here.

We’re celebrating the show by teaming up with Bingo Players to give away a pair of tickets to one lucky reader. All you have to do to enter is use the PromoSimple widget below by Thursday, April 13 at 12 PM EST. Must be 21+ to enter, and all wins are non-transferrable.