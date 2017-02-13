NYC Giveaway: Barclay Crenshaw @ House of Yes – 2.16.2017

Grab hold of something, as Barclay Crenshaw is ready to shoot New York clubbers into outer space this Thursday with his show at Bushwick’s House of Yes.

For those unaware, Barclay Crenshaw is the real name of Dirtybird head honcho—and America’s Best DJ 2016—Claude VonStroke, whose alter ego/true identity brings space-age hip-hop bass instead of 124 BPM booty-tech bangers. Celebrating the recent release of Crenshaw’s debut LP under the moniker, the show is well worth turning up on a school night.

We’ve teamed up with MeanRed to give away a pair of tickets to the event. Enter by using the PromoSimple widget below by Wednesday, February 15 at 1 PM EST. Purchase tickets here.