NYC GIVEAWAY: BangOn!NYC Elements feat. Shpongle, Anna Lunoe, & More– 8.22

Earth, wind, fire, and water are coming together at a secret Brooklyn location on August 22 for Elements Music & Art Festival, a multi-stage blowout from the BangOn! NYC team.

For Elements, BangOn! breaks free of the warehouses of Brooklyn that its taken residence in over the past few years to instead gives fans its annual waterfront offering. The daylong event will feature four unique stages—Earth, Air, Fire, Water—that host a combination of both live performances and DJs like Paper Diamond, Amtrac, Minnesota, Anna Lunoe, and Nora en Pure. The event also gives fans large-scale art installations, 3D projection mapping, aerial performances, art cars, food trucks, and much more for a fully rounded festival experience.

DJ Times is one of the official hosts of Elements’ deep house-flavored Water stage, which boasts the refreshing stylings of Audiofly, John Dill, Eduardo Castillo, Hoj, Lauren Ritter, and Wael. To celebrate, we’re hooking one lucky reader up with a pair of passes to the event. Enter via the Promosimple widget below by 12 PM EST on Wednesday, August 19 for your chance to win. Tickets can be purchased here.

RULES: YOU MUST BE 21+ TO ENTER, AND BE ABLE TO PROVIDE YOUR OWN TRANSPORTATION. MUST BE A US RESIDENT. TICKET PICK UP INFORMATION WILL BE SENT TO THE WINNER AFTER August 19 VIA EMAIL. No purchase necessary. The voting period will begin at 10:00AM EST on August 11, 2015, and ends at 11:59 AM EST on August 19, 2015. The winner will be notified that day via email. The winners are allowed to bring ONE companion of their choice. Winners will be denied entry if they try to bring more than one companion. Entrants must use their legal name on the contest entry form as listed on the ID being used to pick up tickets. The contest/event is only open to those 21+ at the time of the event. Winners must respond in a timely fashion via email to confirm their spot, otherwise their prize will be forfeited. DJ Times will not be held liable for any damage to personal property or injuries sustained while attending this event. Prizes are non-transferrable. While we will never spam you, entering via email gives DJ Times permission to add your email address to its email mailing lists, and to share your email address with any sponsorship partners of this event.