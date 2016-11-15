NYC Giveaway: andhim @ Flash Factory – 11.18.2016

Put on your Friday best, as German house favorites andhim are headed to Flash Factory on November 18.

The duo will bring their signature Super House sound to the church-themed nightclub this Friday, delivering their own groove gospel to the masses of Chelsea. It’s a perfect time to catch the pair, as the boys are launching their brand new Superfriends label next month with the release of their four-track Tosch EP on December 5. With

Peep the EP’s title cut below.

For those in the Manhattan area this Friday, we’re hooking up a lucky reader with a pair of passes to the house sermon. All you have to do to enter is use the Promosimple widget below by Thursday, November 17 at 4 PM EST. You can also purchase tickets here.