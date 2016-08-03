Numark Releases Mixtrack Platinum Controller

The latest addition of Numark’s Mixtrack controller series has arrived in the form of the Mixtrack Platinum.

The new product is aimed at the skilled amateur to professional DJ and boasts bulti-in custom LCD display screens on both jog wheels, four-channel mixing capabilities, 24-bit audio output, filter and gain controllers for each channel, and a wealth of effect options. Live performance options like 16 multi-function performance pads give DJs endless options to get creative behind the decks, like adding loops, launching samples, and controlling hot cues.

The Serato DJ-compatible Mixtrack Platinum is available now here. Watch a product demo video below.