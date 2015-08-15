Nicole Moudaber Dedicates ‘Breed’ EP Release Party to the Late Rob Fernandez

MOOD Records commander-in-chief Nicole Moudaber will celebrate the release of her upcoming, banging new “Breed” EP on Saturday, September 12 with an official release party at New York’s Coney Island Surf Pavilion. The open-air gathering will feature a warm-up set from Nicole in addition to performances from Joe Mull, Vatos Locos’ leader Hector, and a headlining b2b set from both Nicole and a yet to be announced special guest.

Nicole is dedicating the show to the memory of the late Rob Fernandez, one of NYC’s most prolific nightclub and event promoters, who passed away unexpectedly on July 10. Nicole credits Rob as being instrumental to her establishment and success in NYC and as a show of thanks, a portion of the proceeds of the “Breed” EP release party will benefit the Rian Fernandez Education Fund, established after Rob’s death to provide for his son Rian’s education.

Says Nicole,



“I’m having this show with a lot of sadness in my heart, but also knowing that Rob is above me with a smile. I decided to dedicate this event to him because of the circumstances. I wasn’t sure the event was going to happen when Rob left us but RPM wanted to go ahead with it. It is a very special one. It’s my first festival and it’s in New York City! Rob chose the location. Rob arranged the show. And he won’t be there to see it. The only idea that keeps me going is that he would have wanted it to happen. And I want to do everything to channel all the energy on that special day, for Rob.”



Nicole features Skunk Anansie frontwoman Skin’s vocals across the five-track techno EP primed and ready to envelop a warehouse near you. Lead single “Someone Like You” provides a driving groove while “Organic Love (Mood Mix)” breathes life into a slowly-evolving, eye-popping industrial techno journey. “Don’t Talk To Me I’m Dancin’” and “You Like This” are the most playful, while “These Walls Are Made Of Water” carries the deepest groove.

At the event, special “Coney Art Walls” will feature work by more than a dozen graffiti and street artists, highlighting the most innovative street artists from the 1970’s to the present. Food will be available from a dozen Smorgasburg vendors, including Blue Marble, Bon Chovie, Dan & John’s Wings, El Gato Nacho, El Super, Excell Kingston Eatery, Home Frite, La Newyorkina, Mile End, Mofongo, Queen Cobra Thai, and Red Hook Lobster Pound.

Purchase tickets for the Coney Island “Breed” EP Release Party here. View Nicole Moudaber’s full list of upcoming tour dates below.

Upcoming Nicole Moudaber Tour Dates

August 17 — Ibiza, Spain @ CircoLoco at DC10

August 22 — Zamardi, Hungary @ B My Lake Festival

August 23 — Aigio, Greece @ Loca Beach

August 25 — Ibiza, Spain @ Space – Carl Cox Music Is Revolution with Nicole B2B Skin

August 29 — Derry, Northern Ireland @ MoodRAW at Jika Jika!

August 30 — Leeds, United Kingdom @ Mint

August 30 — Liverpool, United Kingdom @ MoodRAW at The Garage

August 31 — Ibiza, Spain @ CircoLoco at DC10

September 4* — Toronto, ON Canada @ Coda

September 5* — San Bernardino, CA @ Nocturnal Wonderland

September 7 — Ibiza, Spain @ CircoLoco at DC10

September 12* — Coney Island, NY @ Coney Island ‘BREED’ EP Release Party

September 18* — Miami, FL @ Trade

September 19* — Montreal, QC Canada @ Stereo

September 25* — Chicago, IL @ The Mid

* Denotes North American tour dates