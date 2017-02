This past New Year’s weekend, DJs of all stripes rang in 2017 with style. In Dallas and El Paso, Texas, we saw simultaneous versions of the Lights All Night festival; in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., fans enjoyed three nights of SnowGlobe Music Festival; in San Diego, Omnia nightclub ruled the roost; outside Phoenix, Decadence rocked fans for two evenings; and in Las Vegas, venues like Omnia, Surrender and Marquee blew it up bigtime.

It all looked like this.