Native Instruments Partners with LANDR to Offer Automatic Stems File Mastering

Native Instruments has teamed up with LANDR to offer instant mastering of its open-format Stems music files for producers from the comfort of their own computer.

Stems—the open multi-track audio format debuted by Native Instruments in 2015—allow DJs to interact with four different musical elements of a single track, and now users can now instantly master files created in NI’s Stem Creator app via the automated mastering service on LANDR’s website. Stems file mastering is currently available for $9.99 per track.

To celebrate the new venture, artists like Richie Hawtin and Tiga will be releasing LANDR-mastered Stems files on various digital platforms.

