NAMM 2016: Sennheiser Streamlines HD 25 Headphone Line

From Anaheim, CA’s Winter NAMM show, Sennheiser has announced that its popular line of HD 25 pro headphones is getting simplified to make product selection easier.

Beginning this March, the evergreen headphone series’ offerings will be reduced from seven to three. Users will now be able to choose from the classic HD 25 and two sister models: the HD 25 Light and HD 25 Plus. The classic HD 25 will still rock its signature split headband look, with a 1.5m single-sided connection cable and flip-away earcup allowing for single-sided listening. Newly designed headband ends ensure proper earcup locking, and the classic once again boasts impressive audio output. The HD 25 Plus offers all of the same features as the classic model with a few additional accessories, including two cables (coiled steel and a straight steel), a storage pouch, and a second set of ear pads in soft velour.

Users looking for a more affordable option will soon to be able to purchase the HD 25 Light, the entry-level version of the signature headphones. Key differences include a simpler headband design and different drivers while still promising well-defined bass and detailed treble.

For more information, go to Sennheiser.com.