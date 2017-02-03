Movement Adds Richie Hawtin, deadmau5, Heidi, & More to Phase 2 Lineup

Detroit’s Movement Electronic Music Festival—set to take place at Hart Plaza on May 27-29 once again—is upping the ante for its 2017 installment with the announcement of the second wave of performers.

The Phase 2 reveal rounds out the Memorial Day Weekend fest’s Main Stage headliner roster, with Richie Hawtin and deadmau5’s techno TESTPILOT alias joining the already announced Carl Cox. The undercard features some other high-profile jocks, with Paco Osuna, Heidi, Cajmere, Red Axes, and Seth Troxler also confirmed to join festival favorites like Kevin Saunderson, Chris Liebing, and Jamie Jones.

You can peep the 40-plus act reveal (as well as the rest of the lineup) below and grab tickets at Movement.us.