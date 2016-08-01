Moonrise Festival Announces Set Times & Stage Schedule

Moonrise Festival will touch down at Baltimore, MD’s Pimlico Race Course on August 6-7, and fans can start planning their weekend schedules thanks to the just-released set times.

The two-day fest features four intergalactic-themed stages boasting heavy-hitters running the gamut of big-room heroes to tech-house stalwarts. A few highlights include a smattering of America’s Best DJ nominees—including Green Velvet, Lee Foss, Claude VonStroke, Mija, NGHTMRE, JAUZ, HeRobust, The Chainsmokers Tritonal, Bassnectar, GRiZ, and Flosstradamus—as well as EDM megastars Zedd, Tiësto, and Oliver Heldens.

Peep the full schedule and grab tickets here.