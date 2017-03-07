Moogfest Announces 2017 Music Lineup

Durham, NC’s favorite experimental music festival is gearing up for it May 18-21 return, as Moogfest has taken the wraps off its 2017 music lineup.

This year’s nighttime festivities will include performances from over 150 artists, with Flying Lotus, 808 State, Simian Mobile Disco, and Derrick May all confirmed for the fest’s 11th edition. Other highlights from the stacked JDH & Dave P, Jubilee, Octo Octa, and Silent Servant. Additionally, more than 40 of the performers will lead workshops and sessions as part of Moogfest’s 4-day conference programming.

Peep the list of confirmed artists below and stay tuned for updates in the coming weeks at Moogfest.com.