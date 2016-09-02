MK & Hannah Wants Bring Area 10 vs What Hannah Wants to ADE

Marc ‘MK’ Kinchen and Hannah Wants are teaming up for a collaborative party at Amsterdam Dance Event this year, where they’ll bring Area 10 vs What Hannah Wants to Chicago Social Club on Thursday, October 20.

The house pioneer and bass queen will bring their respective event brands together for an intimate, 500-capacity party that showcases their keen ears and top-notch selection skills. For the special occasion, they’re bringing BBC Radio One DJ Danny Howard as well as KC Lights and CamelPhat along for the ride.

Grab tickets and more information here.