Mixvibes Adds Pioneer Controller Support for Cross DJ Pro Android App

Mixvibes is expanding MIDI controller options for users of its Cross DJ Android app with the Cross DJ Pro update.

Existing users of the paid version of Cross DJ will receive the update to Cross DJ pro for free. The new update adds support for Pioneer’s DDJ-SB and DDJ-WeGO2 controllers in addition to its existing compatibility with the Mixvibes U-Mix Control. To use MIDI control, users need one of the supported controllers, one OTG cable, and one powered USB hub. Once the controller is connected to the USB hub, users simply need to connect the Android device using the OTG cable and then hitting “Connect” under the Advanced settings menu from within Cross DJ Pro. Watch a tutorial for the DDJ-SB here and a DDJ-WeGO2 here.

To download and get more information, go to Cross DJ Pro’s page in the Google Play Store here.