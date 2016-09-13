Mixed In Key 8 Released, Adds Updated Key Detection & More

Harmonic mixing tool Mixed In Key has been updated to its 8th version, giving DJs a bevy of updates and fine-tuning.

At the forefront of the update, Mixed In Key 8’s key detection algorithm boasts improved function, offering more accurate detection and matching for your library. Additionally, the software’s signature Energy Level detection automatically gives each track a score from 1-10 that describes its vibe and power, all of which can be written into the ID tags of your music.

Users can also take advantage of X-Ray Vision for their waveforms, allowing them to see just where the melody starts, the beat drops, and much more. Mixed In Key 8 also sees the debut of the Cue Curve, which helps guide users into placing cue points at the ideal spots. Finally, the new version can also help users clean up their libraries’ metadata via the TAGS interface, with integration in Serato, Traktor, and rekordbox for streamlined edits and fixes.

You can grab Mixed In Key for Windows and Mac OS X at MixedInKey.com.