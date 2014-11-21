Ministry of Sound Celebrates Anthems House Compilation with Minimix & Giveaway

After celebrating the best dance music of this year with its The Annual 2015 compilation, Ministry of Sound is paying homage to house music’s classics with Anthems House.

The new compilation is an exhaustive collection of some of the biggest hits of house music’s past and present. From Frankie Knuckles “Your Love” and Robin S.’s “Show Me Love” to Crystal Waters “Gypsy Woman (She’s Homeless)” and MK’s “Burning,” the tracklisting is sure to get the nostalgia—and bass—pumping. Even some of today’s crossover hits appear, like Disclosure’s “White Noise” and Duke Dumont’s “Need U (100%).”

Dance fanatics can get a preview of the compilation—available now in a both digital and extended CD formats—from the minimix below. The seven-minute jaunt serves as an appetizer to the album’s main course, and gives listeners a peek at what to expect from Anthems House.

DJ Times readers are in luck, as we’re giving away three copies of the album! US-based readers can enter via the Punchtab widget below by Tuesday, November 25 at 2 PM EST for their chance to win. To get more information and purchase Ministry of Sound Anthems House, go here.

RULES: YOU MUST BE 18+ AND LIVE IN THE UNITED STATES TO ENTER. PRIZE REDEMPTION INFORMATION WILL BE SENT TO THE WINNER ON NOVEMBER 21 VIA EMAIL. No purchase necessary. The voting period will begin at 10:00AM EST on November 21, 2014, and end at 2:00PM EST on November 25, 2014. Winners must respond in a timely fashion via email to confirm their spot, otherwise their prize will be forfeited. While we will never spam you, entering via email gives DJ Times permission to add your email address to its email mailing lists, and to share your email address with any sponsorship partners of this specific promotion.