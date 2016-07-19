Minimal Effort Announces Halloween Lineup featuring Pete Tong & Tiga (Live)

Los Angeles’ sleekest party series Minimal Effort is returning this Halloween for an expanded festival showing on October 29 at LA Center Studios, and organizers have revealed the diverse artist lineup for the event.

This year’s fall installment of the house and techno-focused fest will be led by Pete Tong and the LA debut of Tiga’s live show, with Coyu, Dosem, and Edu Imbernon also amongst the confirmed performers announced this week. Elsewhere, Tensnake, Mark Farina, Kidnap Kid, and Thugfucker fill the ranks of the lineup alongside other top-notch offerings.

Peep the full poster below and purchase tickets here.