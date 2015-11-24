MIA Giveaway: Life & Death Art Basel feat. Tale of Us, Richie Hawtin, & More – 12.3

Art Basel is upon us, and esteemed label Life & Death is returning to Miami for its annual showcase on Thursday, December 3.

Now on its fourth year, Life & Death’s showing has established itself as a de facto institution of the Art Basel weekend. This year’s installment—set to take place at the state-of-the-art Mana venue in Miami’s hip Wynwood Art District—is as star-studded as ever, with Tale of Us, Mind Against, and Thugfucker all confirmed to play. Better yet, techno legend Richie Hawtin has been announced as a special guest, rounding out the night’s already killer lineup.

Heading down to Miami for Basel weekend? DJ Times is giving away a pair of tickets to the Life and Death showcase. All you have to do for your chance to win is use the PromoSimple widget below by Monday, November 30 at 10 AM EST. Tickets can be purchased here.

