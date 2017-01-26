Major Lazer Teams Up with Nicki Minaj & PARTYNEXTDOOR for Bouncy ‘Run Up’

Most of us are still suffering through the trials and tribulations of Mother Nature’s wildly erratic winter onslaught, but Major Lazer, Nicki Minaj, and PARTYNEXTDOOR have just dropped what will probably be the song of everyone’s spring, summer, and beyond.

Premiered this morning, “Run Up” is the latest radio-ready sunny bopper from Diplo, Jillionaire, and Walshy Fire, loaded with a hook-laced chorus, a bouncy bassline, and addictive pitched-up vocal samples.

Minaj’s relentless verse is a sure highlight, with her signature unhinged delivery perfectly fitting alongside Major Lazer’s blaring bass bangs and warm melodies. This one might not head straight to the main stage of festival season immediately, but there’s no doubt it’s going to be just about everywhere else until the remix package drops.

We’re rarely at a loss for words, but this is one of those times. Here’s a GIF of Lisa Rinna to succinctly sum up our feelings about this slammer:

Listen to “Run Up” below.