Maceo Plex Enlists Matrixxman, Honey Soundsystem, & More for 20-Hour Mosaic Mexico Party

Maceo Plex is headed to the sunny sands of Playa Del Carmen on Wednesday, January 11 for the Mexican edition of his Mosaic party concept, and he’s bringing in the big guns for the occasion.

The revered Tuesday-night fixture of Pacha Ibiza will head to Playa Del Carmen’s multifaceted SacBe venue for a jungle soiree boasting two stages and two tree houses filled with some of the finest names in techno and tech-house.

Those on-deck for the day-to-night-to-morning journey include San Francisco-based foursome Honey Soundsystem, mind-bending techno futurist Matrixxman, raucous and live duo Paranoid London, with Rebolledo, Silent Servant, Solar, and Job Jobse all confirmed in addition to the Mosaic honcho himself: Maceo Plex.

Although not part of the festival proper, this one’s looking to be one of the highlights of BPM week in Playa Del Carmen, so don’t miss it. Tickets are available here.