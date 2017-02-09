Louie Vega Named PLAYdifferently MODEL 1 Ambassador, Drops Exclusive Mix

Richie Hawtin and Andy Rigby-Jones’ PLAYdifferently MODEL 1 made waves in the DJ community last year with its unveiling, and Louie Vega has been named its newest ambassador.

The announcement sees the Grammy-winning New York house legend joining the ranks of MODEL 1’s other ambassadors, including Chris Liebing, Dubfire, Loco Dice, Matador, Nicole Moudaber, and more. Citing the MODEL 1’s sound quality, Vega has retired his rotary mixer in favor of the new unit after putting it through its paces over the past few months.

“The MODEL 1 mixer is a great sounding mixer and works like magic at my gigs. All DJs who are in the club recognize how good the room sounds when I’m playing on this mixer. Then they want it too!!! There is so much you can do with it creatively, I’m having fun with it. PLAYdifferently MODEL 1 is the mixer for the future, get on this spaceship early and get yours! Hopefully in the future PLAYdifferently will create a rotary​ version and I can help in that creation!”

-Louie Vega

To celebrate the announcement, Vega has put together an hour-long studio mix recorded using the PLAYdifferently MODEL 1. Peep the hot house vibes below and go here for more PLAYdifferently information.

MODEL 1 MIX​ by LOUIE VEGA – TRACKLISTING

01. Story Teller – Ron Trent

02. Getting Deeper (Spring 2017 Release) – Louie Vega & Joe Claussell

03. The Beat (Spring Release) – David Harness & Blaze

04. Uncle Sam (Louie Vega Remix) – Jet

05. Dela Sosimi (Lalou Edit) (Innervisions)

06. Dream Catcher – Mikki Afflick

07. Time Marches On – Mike Dunn Vs Jungle Wonz

08. I Can’t Believe I Loved Her – Peven Everett

09. I Choose You (Louie Vega Remix) – 3 Winans Brothers Featuring Karen Clark Sheard 10. So Sweet (Louie Vega & Amp Dub) – Amp Fiddler

11. Bourgie Bourgie (Louie Vega Remix) – John Davis Monster Orchestra