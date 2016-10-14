Lee Foss Reveals Debut LP ‘Alchemy’ with Single ‘Deep Congo’

After first teasing its existence in his June DJ Times cover interview, Lee Foss has officially announced his debut LP Alchemy and previewed a new cut from the album.

Due out February 17 via Foss and Jamie Jones’ Emerald City label, Alchemy represents the first full-length offering from the California-based DJ/producer. The set also serves as the Hot Natured and Pleasure State member’s first solo offering in years, promising productions filled with analog synths, drum machines, live guitar and bass, and no shortage of vocals. The full LP will feature guest appearances from fellow Hot Natured members Infinity Ink (Ali Love & Luca C) and Anabel Englund, amongst others.

“I titled the album Alchemy because I’ve long been fascinated by the scientific and spiritual dichotomy it represented, sort of as the crossroads of modern science and ancient spirituality and its ethos of distilling perfection in the physical and spiritual realm. It’s dismissed as pseudoscience now but most of modern chemistry and the scientific method stems from it, and I’m interested in a world that better combines the spiritual realm with the scientific and western medicine we worship today. I feel like making music is the modern alchemy as we search for that perfect series of tones to reach our magnum opus.”

-Lee Foss

To coincide with the announcement, Foss has taken the wraps off the track “Deep Congo” and announced a series of tour dates across North America to lead up to the album’s release. Peep the tour dates and listen to the track below.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

Nov 9 – Flash – Washington DC

Nov 11 – Output – Brooklyn, NY

Nov 12 – Space – Miami, FL

Nov 18 – Spin – San Diego, CA

Nov 19 – Global Dance Festival – Chandler, AZ

Nov 23 – Spybar – Chicago, IL

Nov 26 – Club Del Lago – Leon, MX

Dec 17 – Audio – San Francisco, CA

Dec 29 – Privilege – Armacao Dos Buzios, BR

Dec 31 – Cafe de la Musique – Angra Dos Reis, BR

Jan 9-12 – BPM – Playa del Carmen, MX