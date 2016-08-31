Lee Burridge Plots All Day I Dream 2016 Closing Parties in NYC, San Francisco

Noted cloud lover Lee Burridge is bidding adieu to the 2016 summer season of his All Day I Dream event series with a bi-coastal pair of closing parties in San Francisco and New York.

The playa-tech favorite will close out the last of his three New York summer 2016 ADID parties on September 18 with a final Governors Island get-down featuring Hoj and Lost Desert. Afterward, Burridge will head out to San Francisco’s Middle Harbor Shoreline Park on October 1 with Oona Dahl and Lauren Ritter for one more open-air celebration of all things lush.

You can grab tickets to New York’s All Day I Dream of Summer Fade here and San Francisco’s All Day I Dream of Floating Cities here.