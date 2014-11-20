LDI ’14: Tech/Design Show Set to Light Up Vegas

Las Vegas –The world’s top show technology and design professionals will converge at the Las Vegas Convention Center this week for LDI, America’s top entertainment-lighting exhibition/convention. The show will feature six days of instructional seminars (Nov. 17-23) and three days of exhibits (Nov. 21-23), plus the EDM@LDI track of seminars and exhibits, which will focus on the technology side of the exploding EDM scene.

Looking for product debuts at LDI? Here they are:

Los Angeles-based supplier ADJ will debut more than 25 products at LDI. They include: the 12P Hex LED par fixture, which offers 6-in-1 LEDs and an innovative “lie-flat” design that makes it perfect for lighting dancefloors; the Illusion Dotz 3.3 moving-head wash fixture, which includes nine 30-watt COB pixel-controllable TRI LEDs; and Fog Fury Jett high-velocity vertical fog machine that mixes color into the fog from 12 3-watt RGBA LEDs.

Related company Elation Lighting will release a number of new products, as well. They include: the Sniper 2R scanner/laser simulator; Platinum SBX 3-in-1 luminaire; and the Platinum BX beam luminaire.

Waukesha, Wis.-based Blizzard Lighting will debut: the Lil’ G mini moving-spot head, which includes a 40-watt light source with nine gobo patterns and seven colors; the G70 moving-head fixture that includes an LCD 4-button control panel; the Nova multi-beam LED moving head which offers pulsating effects, rotating narrow LED beams, and split beam colors; and the SkyBox Chroma uplight fixtures.

Sunrise, Fla-based Chauvet DJ will introduce several products at LDI. The include: the EZgobo, a battery-powered, wireless projector that allows DJs to create their own removable gobos with transparency film; the Funfetti, a wirelessly controllable confetti launcher that does not require CO2 or compressed air to run; and the EZwash Hex IRC, a mini LED colorwash fixture that uses versatile 6-in-1 RGBAW+UV LEDs.

U.K.-based manufacturer elektraLite—distributed Stateside by Group One Limited—will debut three products. They include: the elektraBar, a 43-inch linear LED fixture that can be linked end-to-end or side-to-side for seamless, continuous coverage; the Dazer RGBA fixture, which features 36 5W LEDs; and the MJ Parcan, available in 200W output in Warm White or RGBAW color options.

Another Group One company, the U.K.’s Avolites will show its Quartz console. The latest addition to the Titan Mobile family, the Quartz measures 16.7 inches wide and features onboard processing and a bright 12.1-inch screen.

The Montebello, Calif.-based Epsilon Group of Companies will show a slew of lighting fixtures, including high-power CREE LED moving-head beams like the first Linear DUO Q-BEAM BAR with single-cell control. Epsilon will also debut the PixBeam, an ultra-compact, 100-watt, beam fixture that produces pure color mixing and individual LED cell control, and the Mini Z-Beam, a compact Zoom LED moving-head fixture.

Largo, Fla.-based Flutter FETTI will show its Baby Gerb continuous-flow confetti gerb launcher that comes with a push-button launching-control unit. Its hopper can hold one pound of Flutter FETTI and can launch 25 feet.

Lutz, Fla.-based Gator Cases will be pushing several new products, including custom-fit G-TOUR Road Cases for Pioneer DDJ-SZ and Numark NS7II DJ controllers. These heavy-duty wood road cases provide protection with laminated panels, sleek hardware and thick EVA padding. A removable front panel allows access the front controls and headphone jack and the case includes a rubber gripped metal tow handle and wheels.

GLP will celebrate its 20th anniversary and expand its impression X4 series of products. At LDI, GLP will show the impression X4 Bar 10 and impression X4 20, both high-performance battens that incorporate 15-watt RGBW LDIs packed tightly to give a full line of light. GLP will also debut the impression X4 XL, a high-output, yet compact fixture that thows lots of light for long distances, plus the latest version of AirDMX, a wi-fi-based wireless DMX system that runs from a standard Apple iPad.

Related company Cosmic Truss will premiere its U-Torm system, a flexible solution to the problem of suspending drop fixtures and finding tormentor positions.



Denmark’s Martin Professional—a Harman International company—will break out three new lighting units from the RUSH Series. They include: the RUSH DC 1 Aqua compact, 75-watt, LED water-effect light; the RUSH MH 1 Profile Plus moving-head LED light, which has two gobo wheels and two color wheels; and the RUSH Wizard effect light that includes a powerful “full-house” club effect that produces more than 80 chasing beams.

Kent, Wash.-based manufacturer OmniSistem will debut its new line of moving yokes—the OnyxPro Series. Four units highlight the line. They include: OnyxPro40 (40W RGBW Quad LED); OnyxPro75 (75W White LED fixture with color wheel); OnyxPro101 (LumiEngin COB-2011600M-W LED); and the OnyxPro132 (OSRAM Sirius HRI 132-W discharge lamp).