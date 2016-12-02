Ladyfag Wants You to Come Out [to] The Closet with New Schimanski Party

Nightlife maven Ladyfag is bringing the party back to Brooklyn with the launch of The Closet at Schimanski in Williamsburg on Saturday, December 10.

With Ladyfag’s Sunday night Flash Factory soiree Battle Hymn already on-lock each and every week, The Closet promises “dark beats for dark times” at the space formerly known as Verboten. The inaugural edition will feature performances from Fatherhood (the duo consisting of Physical Therapy and Ladyfag regular Michael Magnan), Butched, and special guests, promising crushing beats from the artists and even deadlier looks served up by the guests.

If you’re interesting in coming out (Aren’t we all?), go to Ladyfag’s Facebook and Schimanski’s website for more information in the coming week.