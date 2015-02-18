Krafty Kuts Releases Free Gnarls Barkley Edit & Announces US Tour

Breaks legend Krafty Kuts is heading to the US for a quick tour later this month.

The UK-based DJ/producer has taken the wraps off his seven-city tour, which kicks off this Friday, February 20 at Beta Nightclub in Denver, CO. The jaunt will also include stops at Foundation Nightclub in Seattle, WA, U Street Music Hall in Washington, D.C., and Monarch S.F. in San Francisco, CA before culminating at Salt Lake City, UT’s In The Venue.

Additionally, Krafty Kuts has also released a free bootleg of Gnarls Barkley’s evergreen single “Crazy.” The new edit—dubbed “Going Crazy”—is a delightful rework that features grimey bass wobbles, glitchy synths, and big builds centered around CeeLo Green’s well-known vocals quips.

Listen to the remix below and go to KraftyKuts.com for more information.

Friday, Feb 20 Denver, CO Beta Nightclub

Saturday, Feb 21 Kansas City, MS Riot Room

Sunday, Feb 22 Columbia, SC Social Bar & Lounge

Wednesday, Feb 25 Seattle, Washington Foundation Nightclub

Thursday, Feb 26 Washington DC U Street Music Hall

Friday, Feb 27 San Francisco, CA Monarch S.F.

Saturday, Feb 28 Salt Lake City, Utah In The Venue